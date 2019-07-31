|
Carolyn Rose West Moore
Flower Mound, TX - Carolyn Rose West Moore, 89, passed away in Flower Mound TX on Thursday July 25, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1929 to Everett Newton and Letha (Furr) West in Greene County, MS.
Carolyn received her Bachelor's in Education from Louisiana State University and taught school in South Louisiana in the 50's. Carolyn's husband's career took her from Louisiana, Biloxi, MS, Nashville, TN, and Louisville, KY and then back to Biloxi until relocating to be with her daughter in Flower Mound, TX after Hurricane Katrina. Carolyn's heart and soul was always in South Mississippi.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband of forty-eight years, William Frank (Tom) Moore; and her parents, Everett and Letha West.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Lesa Ann Moore Ross and her husband, Mark Ross; two grandchildren, Sarah Ross Olmstead of Aubrey, TX and Jacquelyne Ross of The Colony, TX; and a sister, Dorothy West Clark of Biloxi, MS.
Carolyn was a devout Christian and will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and will be greatly missed by family and friends. At the request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to .
Graveside services for Carolyn will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 31, 2019