Carolyn Wells Denny
Hattiesburg - Carolyn Wells Denny died Sept. 19, 2019 at Bedford Care Center of Hattiesburg. Visitation will be held at Pinehaven Funeral Home on Sept. 23 from 2 - 4 PM. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
A native of Baton Rouge and a retired medical transcriptionist, Ms. Denny was born July 4, 1941. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Toliver, and her sister, Kathleen Wells of Hattiesburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 22, 2019