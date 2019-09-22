Services
Pinehaven Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
103 Sullivan Kilrain Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 544-5316
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pinehaven Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
103 Sullivan Kilrain Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Carolyn Wells Denny


1941 - 2019
Carolyn Wells Denny Obituary
Carolyn Wells Denny

Hattiesburg - Carolyn Wells Denny died Sept. 19, 2019 at Bedford Care Center of Hattiesburg. Visitation will be held at Pinehaven Funeral Home on Sept. 23 from 2 - 4 PM. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

A native of Baton Rouge and a retired medical transcriptionist, Ms. Denny was born July 4, 1941. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Toliver, and her sister, Kathleen Wells of Hattiesburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 22, 2019
