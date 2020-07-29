Carrie "Libby" Elizabeth ChichesterTuscaloosa - Carrie "Libby" Elizabeth Chichester. 65, of Tuscaloosa, AL passed away on July 27, 2020 at her home. Services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal, followed by burial in Green's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.Mrs. Chichester was a member of North River Church in Tuscaloosa. She had a thirty-seven-year teaching career across multiple states.She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Carrie Cochran.She is survived by her husband, Bob Chichester of Tuscaloosa; her two sons, Nick Chichester (Mackenzie) of Tuscaloosa and Stephen Chichester (Dinae) of Kearney, MO; ten grandchildren, Gatlin, Brittany, Reuben, Simeon, Mycaiah, Harper, Kristiana, Solomon, Evangeline, and Jonathan; her two sisters, Melodie Dickinson (Ken) of Petal and Jayne Richards (Gary) of Petal; and four nieces.Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North River Church in Tuscaloosa, designated for their partnership with Matthews Elementary School in Northport, AL. donations can be mailed to North River Church, 4215 Rice Mine Road NE, Tuscaloosa, AL, 35406.