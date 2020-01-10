|
|
Carroll Newton Powell
Petal, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Crestview Baptist Church for Mr. Carroll N. Powell, 82, of Petal, MS.
He died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his residence.
Interment will be in Greens Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors.
Mr. Powell was a retired Pipefitter. He was a member and deacon of Crestview Baptist Church and a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Merlene Powell.
He is survived by two sons, Tracy Powell of Nashville, TN and Paul Powell of Petal, MS; two daughters, Sharon Zehender of Sumrall, MS and Anita Powell Mixon of Petal, MS; two sisters, Delores Sanders of Petal, MS and Judy Martin of Snellville, GA; one brother, Jack Powell of Petal, MS; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren;
Memorials may be made to Homes of Hope for Children.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home and beginning at 2:00 PM Saturday at Crestview Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020