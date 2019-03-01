|
|
Casey King
Collins - Casey King, 28, of Collins died February 25, 2019 at Covington County Hospital. Services will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Petal. Casey was survived by his parents, Bert and Connie King; four brothers, Bert King, Jr., Kenny King, Clay King and Colin King; a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 1, 2019