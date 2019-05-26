|
Catherine C. (Cathy) Mohawk
Petal, MS - Services were held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Catherine C. (Cathy) Mohawk, 81, of Petal, MS.
She went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Entombment was in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mrs. Mohawk was a retired Duputy CIrcuit Clerk for Forrest County and an active member of Petal United Methodist Church. She was past Queen Elk XVI of Krewe of the Elks, past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of Hub City Shrine Club, and Volunteer with Camp Blue Bird.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amand Lundy.
She is survived by her husband, Kent Mohawk of Petal, MS; one son, Jason Mohawk (Tanya) of Crystal Springs, MS; daughter, Angel Dement (Butch) of Petal, MS; five grandchildren, Nathan Lundy, Katy Dement, Emma, Ben, & Chance Mohawk.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 26, 2019