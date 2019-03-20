Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Rivers of Life Church
Carterville, MS
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Rivers of Life Church
Carterville, MS
- - Catherine E. Tate Ortiz-Franco (57) went to be with Jesus February 16, 2019.

She is survived by her husband Gerardo Ortiz-Franco; her mother Elizabeth Tate of Petal; 4 children, Cheri J Cox Jones (Tyrone), Harley Thomas Cox III (Robbie), Carolina A. Cox (Ed), and Cecilia E. Ortiz-Franco (Ryan); Several grandchildren; 5 siblings, Jennie, Paul, Suzanne, Danny, and Ralph; and many siblings.

Preceded in death by dad Andrew E. (Gene) Tate and grandson Jaylen Thomas Alexander Jones.

Memorial service officiated by Brother in law Rev. Carl Heberg at Rivers of Life Church in Carterville, MS. March 23, 2019. Visitation: 10:00 - 10:30 AM. Service: 10:30 AM followed by a time of fellowship. Everyone is welcome to attend. Come as you are.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 20, 2019
