Cecil Ervin Patterson
Sumrall, MS - Cecil Ervin Patterson was born April 27, 1927, and died on August 6, 2019, at home. Although his body showed 92 years, his mind stayed sharp. One of ten siblings, he was the son of Ed and Francis Patterson. He lived in Lamar County almost all his life.
He and the late Bonnie Runnels Patterson were married for almost 60 years. They had three children, Bobby Patterson and wife Lou of Simpsonville, SC; Cele LeBlanc and husband Randy of Cornelia, GA; and Dr. Bill Patterson and wife Sandy of Henderson, KY.
He was predeceased by his parents, five siblings, and his wife. Survivors include his three children and their spouses, a brother, Ray Patterson of Oak Grove, and three sisters: Billie Housley, Pauline Everett, and Margarite Bond, all of Sumrall. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
After serving with the Merchant Marines during World War II, Cecil worked for many years at Big Yank Corporation and farmed on the side. After retirement, he held the office of election commissioner in Lamar County for several years.
In retirement, he bought land and moved back to a farm adjoining where he grew up on North Black Creek Road. Along that road, he and Bonnie renovated one house, and through the years, built and lived in four others. His beloved wife passed away twelve years ago, but he continued to live on the farm he loved.
Cecil was a long-time member and deacon of Bellevue Baptist Church. He had a special love for Lamar Christian School, where he was a board member for many years. Earlier, he served on the Oak Grove school board.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at Bellevue Baptist Church on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Visitation will begin at noon and last until service time at 2:00 PM, with interment immediately following at the church's cemetery. Presiding will be Bellevue Baptist Church pastor, Dr. Billy Ready. Grandsons Jason LeBlanc, Timothy Patterson, and Benjamin Patterson, and great-grandsons Jacob Redmon, Taylor Wiygul, and Riley Wiygul will serve as pall bearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Cecil Patterson go to Bellevue Baptist Church, 7173 US 98, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 or to St. Luke Hospice, Attention Shelley King, 210 State St., McComb, MS 39648.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 9, 2019