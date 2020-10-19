1/
Charles B. Everitt Sr.
Charles B. Everitt, Sr.

Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery for Mr. Charles B. Everitt, Sr., 89, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Mr. Everitt retired from Hess Oil Company and was a member of Parkway Heights United Methodist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the of the Dixie Division and a 32nd Degree Mason.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cecile Everitt of Hattiesburg, MS; three sons, Charles B. Everitt, Jr. (Freida) of Hattiesburg, MS, John D. Everitt of Batesville, AR, and Michael J. Everitt of Destin, FL; one daughter, Linda C. Everitt of Hattiesburg, MS; ;one brother, James D. Everitt of the Eatonville Community, MS; five grandchildren, Kasey Lynn Everitt, Joshua Gray, Jodie Reach, Camdyn Pierson, Blake and Nicholas Latham and a number of Nieces and Nephews.








Published in Hattiesburg American from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
