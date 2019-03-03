|
Charles C. (Chuck) McLeod
Bassfield - Charles C. (Chuck) McLeod, 76 years of age, fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home in Bassfield, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Clinton, Mississippi. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Clinton, Mississippi, with Father Paul Yerger of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church officiating. To respect his family heritage and in coordination with the local community, a subsequent visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Bassfield, Mississippi.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Bassfield, Mississippi. Burial services will follow at Wheeler Cemetery in Bassfield, Mississippi. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Chuck was born February 2, 1943 in Bassfield, Mississippi to the late Thomas J. (T.J.) McLeod and Troy V. Duckworth. Chuck was the eldest of five children and was educated at Carver High School. Upon graduation in 1961, he immediately enrolled at Piney Woods Junior College for summer and fall semesters. In January 1962, Chuck left Piney Woods to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served with distinction for more than 20 years, including combat deployments to Vietnam with the 1st Infantry Division, and received multiple personal awards and commendations, including the Bronze Star Medal.
Chuck married Anita Marie Thissen on August 2, 1975 in Aiken, South Carolina; two children were born from this union. After retiring from military service, Chuck opened a real estate company in Junction City, Kansas. He sold the business in 1990 and the family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The family was baptized as Orthodox Christians in December 1995.
Chuck was actively involved in the Orthodox Church of America and was tonsured a subdeacon. He also participated in Kiwanis International, volunteered with Special Olympics, and served with multiple civic organizations. Chuck and Anita returned to Bassfield, Mississippi in 2007 to be closer to family and care for aging relatives. The couple settled into retirement and built a home on the land on which Chuck and his siblings were raised.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Anita; two children, Heather McLeod of Nashville, Tennessee and Charles C. McLeod, Jr. and wife, Melissa, of Stafford, Virginia; sister, Cherri Jones of Biloxi, Mississippi; sister, Gloria Evans and husband, Warren, of Pascagoula, Mississippi; brother, Thomas J. McLeod, Jr. and wife, Ella, of Columbus, Mississippi; and sister, Gaye Cosey and husband, Herbert, of Biloxi, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Kensie Marie, Amelia Rose, and Charles C. McLeod IV; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers for the Clinton, Mississippi services will be Robert Ainsworth, Dr. Jacob Graham, Thomas J. McLeod, Jr., Matthew Prewitt, Albert Saad, and James Thorn.
Pallbearers for the Bassfield, Mississippi services will be K. D. Barnes, Desmond D. Cosey, Benjamin F. Johnson, Jr., Andrew L. Jones, Donald Moffett, Jr., and Lee John Speights.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be offered to Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church at 414 East College Street, Clinton, Mississippi 39056.
Before his repose, Charles C. McLeod wrote the following acknowledgement: Thank you for your kind expressions during our time of bereavement. Your prayers, flowers, sympathy cards, donations, food, visits, and kind thoughts met our many needs during this period. All these expressions of love and kindness will always be remembered. May God continue to bless you.
The family of Charles C. McLeod, Sr. wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to his siblings, the clergy and parishioners of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, the clergy and parishioners of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Johnson Funeral Home, Otho Barnes and Kevin Herron, Michelle Savoie, RN, Vicky Delk, NA, and the staff of Forrest General Hospital Hospice Services, Candia Love and the cooks and servers of The Country Diner, and the selfless members of the Duckworth Family 'Sociation, especially Debra Williams and Audrey Faye Beck.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 3, 2019