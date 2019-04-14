|
Charles Goodman, Sr.
Brooklyn, MS - Mr. Charles Herman Goodman, Sr., 84 of the Brooklyn community, passed away Monday afternoon at his home surrounded by family. Mr. Charles, better known to most as "Pawpaw", retired from the US Navy after 20 years of service, and spent 26 more working as the caretaker at Camp Iti Kana, the Girl Scout camp on Hwy. 13. He was born October 19, 1934, the youngest of two children to Herman Hiram & Daisy Faye (Ledbetter) Goodman. Charles has lived in several places over the years, but spent most of his time living in the Carnes community and in Wiggins. He was a kind, generous man that worked hard in his life. A loving, caring husband, father, and grandfather, he will be fondly remembered, and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded by his loving wife of 45 years, Jacqueline (Morris) Goodman; sons Charles Jr. and Scotty Bill Goodman, and his granddaughter, Tiffany Goodman. He leaves a legacy of: his children, daughters Nancy (Jack) Stanford and Lynette (Reinhart) Helmbrecht, and son Donnie Goodman; grandchildren Ray Smith (Desiray Martin), Shelby (Ray) Allen, and Charles "Bud" Goodman, III, along with 20 great-grandchildren, and countless friends and neighbors. His final wishes were to be cremated, which his family is honoring. A memorial service will be scheduled, with detaisl to be posted as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to s, or a veterans . Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Goodman family, and asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Memories may be shared, ands the online guest registry signed at www.trinityfunerals.net.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 14, 2019