Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Charles Hamilton


Purvis - Charles Coneil Hamilton, Jr., 72, of Purvis, passed away on March 17, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. He was born June 23, 1946, to Charles and Willie Hamilton in Hattiesburg.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joyce Allen and Janie Craft. He is survived by his wife, Myra Hamilton; one daughter, Candice (Vin) Cangialosi ; one brother, David (Pam) Hamilton; two sisters, Jeanne (Harry) Shirley and Ann Ladd; numerous of nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 3, 2019
