Charles Hilere Leggett, Sr.Purvis - Charles Hilere Leggett, Sr. finished his work on earth and went to his heavenly Father and joined his beloved wife, Nell, and son, Eddie, on October 4, 2020.Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Cherished Acres in Purvis.Charles was born March 22, 1923 in Union Church, MS to John Warren and Colula Barksdale. He was the youngest of eleven children. In addition to his wife and son, those preceding him in death were four sisters, Allie Mae Minton, Iva Kimble, Robbie Lee Curry, Lillian Godman; and six brothers, J.D. Leggett, Grady Leggett, Thomas Leggett, Nelson Leggett, Willard Leggett, and Clifford Leggett.Charles was a veteran of Word War II where, as a member of the Army Air Corp, he piloted a C-47. He later graduated from the University of Mississippi and went on to have a successful career in the insurance industry. He retired as President of Ross-King-Walker, Inc.He was active in numerous civic activities through out his life, including the Hattiesburg Kiwanis Club, he served on the board at Main Street United Methodist Church, where he was a member for 65 years. He was later a member of Purvis United Methodist Church. Charles loved the Lord and considered the most important part of his life to be his children and extended family.Survivors include a son, Charles Leggett, Jr. (Kathy); two daughters, Ann Dungan (Gerald) and Ruth Mossor (Steve); daughter-in-law, Leasa Leggett; seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mississippi United Methodist Foundation, 581 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or Homes of Hope for Children, 344 Harold Tucker Rd, Purvis, MS 39475.