|
|
Charles L. Anderson
Hattiesburg - Charles L. Anderson, 82, of Hattiesburg, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Heritage United Methodist Church with interment at Highland Cemetery to follow.
Mr. Anderson worked for Amerada Hess for 37 years, retiring as the process manager. He stayed on with the company as a consultant after the plant closed in 1994. He was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge Local 599. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved to garden and manage his tree farm. Above all things, he loved his family.
Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Lela Anderson; one brother, James Austin Anderson; four sisters, Virgie Easterling, Ruth McBee, Hazel Powell, and Imogene Shaw.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Muriel Anderson of Hattiesburg; three sons, Dale Anderson of Ashville, N.C., Mark (Lori) Anderson of Hattiesburg, and Todd (Tiffany) Anderson of Hattiesburg; and three grandchildren, Luke, Sarah, and John Mark.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist church, there will also be a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Heritage United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020