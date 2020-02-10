|
|
Charles Long
Hattiesburg - Charles E. Long, 67, of Petal, passed away February 8, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital. He was born on October 21, 1952, in Greenwood, MS. Charles retired from Tackett Farms in 2015 and moved to Petal to be closer to his brothers.
Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Long; mother, Sammie Long and stepmother, Anita Long. He is survived by his wife, Jane Long; four children: David (Brooke) Long, Jean Marie (Todd) Bierman, April (Ben) Scott and Christopher Hartness; two stepchildren, Bradley and Darlene; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three siblings: Bobby (Francis) Long, Wesley (Paula) Long and William "Bill" (Angi) Long.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Highland Cemetery 10:30am.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020