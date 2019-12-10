Services
Charles Paul "Charlie" Anderson

Charles Paul "Charlie" Anderson

Hattiesburg - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church for Mr. Charles Paul "Charlie" Anderson, 66, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Interment will be in Mineral Springs Cemetery.

Mr. Anderson was a Superintendent for Hunt Southland Refinery for over 24 years and was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. He was Grand Charlie to his 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho and Winnie Anderson; two brothers, Billie Don and Jerry Anderson and one sister, Sue Jo Clark.

He is survived by one son, Matthew Scott Anderson of Hattiesburg, MS; four daughters, Terri Golladay of Hattiesburg, MS, Christi Cummins (Brad) of Hattiesburg, MS, Jennifer Anderson (Chris Speights) of Purvis, MS, and Melanie Walters (David) of Hattiesburg, MS; one sister, Kathleen Goss (Gary) of Hattiesburg, MS; three brothers, George Anderson (Barbara) of Spanish Fort, AL, Othel "Andy" Anderson of Hattiesburg, MS, and Harry Anderson of Hattiesburg, MS; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Compassion International, Samaritan's Purse, or Heifer International.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM Friday at Main Street Baptist Church.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
