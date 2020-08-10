1/1
Charles Poston
1939 - 2020
Hattiesburg - Charles Poston, 81, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Throughout his career as a professor of English literature and his retirement he was Renaissance man, as comfortable discussing the stories of Eudora Welty or plays of Eugene O'Neill as he was tinkering with electronics, ham radio, or computer programming. He had lifelong passion for photography and continued jogging in races even as a senior citizen. He was devoted to his wife of over 54 years, and together they supported many philanthropic interests and attended the Methodist church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Lee Poston, his father, Charles A. Poston, and his wife, Rebecca Poston. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Poston of Virginia and Kevin Poston of Oregon.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
