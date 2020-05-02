|
|
Charles Reed Trigg
Charles Reed Trigg passed away at his home in Ridgeland, MS on April 23, 2020. He was 75. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Penny Potts Trigg in January. He was born in December 1944 to the late Mr. Harvey and Ruby Trigg of Dixie. He was the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Trigg of Clara, MS and the late Mr. and Mrs. W.P. Williams of Hattiesburg.
He is survived by his daughter Shannon (Shane) Poe of Horn Lake, MS, his son Jason Trigg of Rittman, OH, and his grandsons Landon and Liam Trigg, also of OH. He is also survived by his sister Judith (Jerome) Duran of Edmore, MI, and nephews Andrew, Mark, and Eric Duran.
Charles was a graduate of FCAHS in Brooklyn, MS and graduated from USM in Hattiesburg. He also is a Veteran of the US Army, of which he was proud. He had a fulfilling and long career as an Oil and Gas accountant and retired from Ergon last year. A graveside service will take place at a later date in Ridgeland, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 2 to May 3, 2020