Charles S. Jordan, IIIHattiesburg - Charles S. Jordan, III, of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 6, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:15 A.M. until 11:15 A.M., with a graveside service at Highland Cemetery at 11:30 A.M.Mr. Jordan was a chemical engineer at Hercules Incorporated and Ashland Chemical. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Jordan, Jr. and Sarah Conner Jordan; and a son, Charles Jordan, IV.A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Jane Jordan of Hattiesburg; his two sons, Chad Wesley Jordan of Diamondhead and Chase Conner Jordan of Hattiesburg; two grandsons, Charles Conner Jordan and Cameron Wesley Jordan both of Hattiesburg; and his sister, Linda Newton of Pensacola.