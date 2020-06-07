Charles S. Jordan Iii
Charles S. Jordan, III

Hattiesburg - Charles S. Jordan, III, of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 6, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:15 A.M. until 11:15 A.M., with a graveside service at Highland Cemetery at 11:30 A.M.

Mr. Jordan was a chemical engineer at Hercules Incorporated and Ashland Chemical. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Jordan, Jr. and Sarah Conner Jordan; and a son, Charles Jordan, IV.

A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Jane Jordan of Hattiesburg; his two sons, Chad Wesley Jordan of Diamondhead and Chase Conner Jordan of Hattiesburg; two grandsons, Charles Conner Jordan and Cameron Wesley Jordan both of Hattiesburg; and his sister, Linda Newton of Pensacola.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:15 - 11:15 AM
