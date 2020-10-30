Charles "Charlie" TurnerPetal - Charles "Charlie" Turner, 89, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence in Petal. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Petal First Baptist Church with interment in Morriston Cemetery to follow.Charlie was a member of Petal First Baptist Church for sixty years and served as a Deacon as well as numerous church committees. He retired from Mississippi Power after forty years of service and enjoyed bass fishing and hunting in his spare time. Charlie had served his Country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lela Turner; three brothers, Carlos Turner, Garvin Turner, Harlon Turner; and two sisters.He is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Annie "Gene" Turner of Petal; a son, Mike Turner of Petal; a daughter, Marsha T. Bahm of Petal; four grandchildren, Ashley (Steven) Barton of Petal, Austin T. (Lauren) Bahm of Brandon, Joseph M. (Breann) Turner of Poplarville, Kristen T. (Justin) Stewart of Necaise; and six great-grandchildren.Visitation for Charlie will be 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November, 3, 2020 at the Petal First Baptist Church.