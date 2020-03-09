|
Charles Wayne Anderson, Sr.
Hattiesburg - Charles Wayne Anderson, Sr., 71, of Hattiesburg, MS, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the former family farm. Serving as pallbearers are sons Grady, Troy, Andy, and Jerry Anderson, grandson Cade Anderson, nephew Greg Anderson, Sean Robertson, Ben Shemper, and Javier Barquero. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Wayne was born October 6, 1948 in Gilbertown, Al, to Leamon and Vera Sellers Anderson. With three brothers and five sisters, Wayne thoroughly took advantage of and enjoyed his role as the much loved and spoiled youngest child.
Having been a master mechanic in Butler, AL, shortly upon moving his family to Hattiesburg, Wayne began Abatement Contractors of Mississippi, Inc. in 1989 and led his employees until his retirement in 2010, at which time son, Andy took over his lead. Having been nicknamed "Clint" by pallbearer, Sean Robertson, one of Wayne's proudest accomplishments was the number of young men graduates of HHS Classes 1997 through 2002, who studied more diligently in school after working a summer on his crews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Mac Arthur Anderson, Willis Earl Anderson; and three sisters, Louise Stewart, Juanita Mosley, and Maxine Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Morgan Anderson; children, Linda Carol (David) Anderson-Jones of Choctaw County, Al, Grady Wayne (Juli) Anderson of Whynot, MS, Therese L. Mancevski of Long Beach, MS, Thomas Roy "Troy" (Ashley) Anderson of Friendswood, TX, Charles Wayne "Andy" (Maura) Anderson, Jr. of Sumrall, MS, and Jerold Morgan "Jerry" Anderson of Charlotte, NC.; he was the proud Poppa of 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; one brother, Elmer (Shirley) Anderson; two sisters, Judy Covington and Beatrice (Artis) Mosley; and a host nieces and nephews.
Visitation in celebration of Wayne's life will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Moore Funeral Services in Hattiesburg.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances be made to Wayne's late father-in-law's foundation, the Jerold J. Morgan Distinguished Professorship in Accounting at USM Foundation, in honor of Wayne. Gifts may be mailed to 118 College Drive #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39406 or made online at usmfoundation.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020