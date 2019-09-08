|
|
Charles Wilton Burris
McComb - Charles Wilton Burris passed away in McComb, Mississippi, on August 24, 2019, at the age of 69.
Wilton is preceded in death by his father Benjamin Fred Burris, his mother Geneva Barron Burris, and twin brother Eddie Milton Burris, Sr. He is survived by his son Christian of Marietta, Georgia.
Wilton was born in McComb, Mississippi on March 1, 1950 and graduated from South Pike High School in Magnolia, Mississippi, in 1968. During his time at South Pike High School, he played quarterback on the football team and was elected Senior Class President. He then went on to receive a business degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1974.
He began working for The Southwestern Company in Nashville, Tennessee, during college, and spent many years working for the organization. It was here that he made numerous lifelong friends. Wilton's career path provided many opportunities throughout the years. He would go on to start and run several successful businesses. He owned an ad specialty business in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, before moving to Atlanta, Georgia, where he owned a medical sales company, and then later, an educational products company.
Wilton enjoyed traveling, fishing, and cheering on his beloved New Orleans Saints and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
A remembrance gathering will be held on September 28, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 pm at the home of Wilton's long time friends, Ann and Joe Donnell (#3 Belle Wood Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39402). Those who knew Wilton are welcomed to stop by and visit with friends and family throughout the afternoon.
Memorial donations can be made to: MWFP Foundation, P.O. Box 14194, Jackson, MS 39236 or online at https://foundationmwfp.com/donations/
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 8, 2019