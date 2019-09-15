|
|
Charlie D. Stodard
Hattiesburg, MS - Charlie D. Stodard "Danny" 76, was born on February 25th, 1943 in Salisbury, N.C. to John and Margret E. Stodard. He died September, 7, 2019.
After high school, he joined the Marine Corps and completed his military career in the Air Force where he retired as a Master Sergeant. He was a Vietnam Veteran and an active member in the VFW Post 3036 in Hattiesburg. He is preceded in death by his mother Margret E. Moore of Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 15, 2019