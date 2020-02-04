|
Charlotte Ann Kinsey
Sumrall, MS - Services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel for Mrs. Charlotte Ann Kinsey, 75, of Sumrall, MS, (formerly of Gautier, MS).
She passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.
Interment will be in Military Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Kinsey was a Real Estate Broker in Jackson County for 30 years. She was the church organist and pianist at North Gautier Baptist Church. She loved caring for people more than anything and was a mother to all who ever knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Viona Stephens.
She is survived by her husband, John Kinsey of Sumrall, MS; her father, Paul Stephens of Sumrall, MS; two sons, John Kinsey of Gautier, MS and Gary Kinsey (Wendy) of Chesapeake, VA; one daughter, Melanie Morgan (Richard) of Flowood, MS; three sisters, Charlene Russell (Jerry), Jenell Broom (Sherron), and Jeneanne Miller all of Sumrall, MS; two brothers, Hayden Stephens (Emily) and Herlon Stephens (Penny) both of Sumrall, MS; seven grandchildren, Heath Kinsey, Colton Kinsey, Grant Morgan, Kaiden Kinsey, Austin Morgan, Kooper Kinsey, and Susanna Kinsey.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020