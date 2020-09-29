1/
Christal McCarter "Tip" Lawson
Christal McCarter "Miss Tip" Lawson

Purvis, MS - Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Talowah United Methodist Church for Mrs. Christal McCarter "Miss Tip" Lawson, 84, of Purvis, MS.

She passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Interment will be in Talowah Cemetery.

Mrs. Lawson was former owner of Tips Country Store and a member of The Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Lawson; parents, Evelyn & Dewey McCarter; brother, JR McCarter and Infant Eugene McCarter.

She is survived by two sons, Steven Dyar (Patricia) of Purvis, MS and David Lawson (Gay) of Purvis, MS; three daughters, Shelia Brown (Dennis) of Purvis, MS, Debbie Howse (Tommy) of Wiggins, MS, and DeeDee Cook of Purvis, MS; three Sisters, Shirlene Bachtold of Fairbury, IL, Christene Greatsinger of Sumrall, MS, and Norma Stanford of Poplarville, MS; one brother, Gary McCarter of Purvis, MS; twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Friday at Talowah United Methodist Church.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 11
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-6281
