Christopher Tibbs
1980 - 2020
Christopher Tibbs

Hattiesburg - On July 15, 2020, Christopher Lane Tibbs, went to be with our Lord and Savior in Heaven. He ascended from his home at age 39, ending his battle with Leukemia. Christopher had attended Brookhaven and Petal Schools. While attending Petal High School, he met, not only his prom date, but also the love of his life, his wife, and mother to his children. They were together 23 years with two amazing sons. Chris decided early in life that he was interested in a life of Law Enforcement. He worked at Lamar County Sheriff's Office and then at Forrest County Sheriff's Office.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jewel Havard; his father, Anthony Tibbs; his step father, Craig Lawless; his papaw Alton; and close friend Jeremy. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Ingram; his oldest son, Christopher Jaron; his youngest son, Conner Christian (who acts just like his dad); his mother, Janet; his sister, Heather; his Grandfather Robert; his aunt Nora; three Nephews; Tanner, Hayden, Ronan (Mud-Flap); his only niece, Victoria; and many other family members, including uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws, and extended family that were so dear to him.

At this time, we are unable to announce the date of a memorial due to the Coronavirus Restrictions. However, his wife and children have hundreds of pictures on display in their home. Please feel free to contact her for photos. Also, just in case you did not know, CHRIS WAS HANDSOME, HE WAS SEXY, AND HE WAS ONE HELL OF A MAN.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Hattiesburg American

