Clarence Delma (Andy) Anderson
Lumberton, MS - Services will be held at 11:30 AM Monday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Purvis Chapel for Mr. Clarence Delma (Andy) Anderson, 76, of Lumberton, MS.
He died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA.
Interment will be in Little Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Anderson was a retired Lamar County Worker and member of Little Black Creek Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Anderson; stepson, Bubby Vinson; three brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by one son, Michael Anderson (Susan) of Linn Creek, MO; three daughters, Becky Zeigenbein (Jim) of Pacific, MO, Vicky Thompson (Mark) of Camdenton, MO, Cindy Deluca (Tony) of Denham Springs, LA; two step-daughters, Ann Burcham of Slidell, LA and Cher Altimimi (Atef) of Slidell, LA; one brother, Eugene Anderson (Martha) of Purvis, MS; a sister-in-law, Hazel Anderson of Purvis, MS; seventeen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Monday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Purvis Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 31, 2019