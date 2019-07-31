|
Clarence R. Myers
Hattiesburg - Mr. Clarence R. Myers, 78
Services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, MS, for Mr. Clarence R. Myers who departed this life July 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Myers was born September 7, 1940, in Hattiesburg, MS, a son of the late Walter and Lillie Mae Day Myers. He had been employed by General Motors as a Paint Repairman in Tarrytown, New York and retired in 2006, at the Lordstown, Ohio Plant, after 42 years of service. He married the love of his life the former, Hattie M. Ratcliff, September 1, 1962. He had been a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, MS, before relocating back to Youngstown, OH, to be with his children and grandchildren. He loved fishing, music, cars, sports and was a UAW local 1112 union member. He loved being with his family.
He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, four children: Kevin (Tina) Myers of Youngstown, OH, Essonya Myers Thigpen (William) of Reynoldsburg, OH, James Myers of Girard, OH and Denise(Rick)Myers-Adams of Liberty Township; his siblings; Norma Faye Donald of Arlington, TX, Lindsey Myers of Akron, OH, Alvin Clayton Myers of Hattiesburg, MS, Desmond Myers of Richton, MS, Lillian Sims of Sumrall, MS, Donna Myers Kidd of Gulfport, MS, and Demetrius Myers Hersey of Sunrise, MS; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; Uncle Charles Day of Chicago, IL, and Aunt Mary Day Evans of Minneapolis, MN, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Hattie M. Ratcliff Myers, who passed away September 9, 2016; two brothers, Henry Leon Myers and Walter Myers, Jr.; three sisters: Eloise, Nettie and Helen. Local arrangements entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Final funeral arrangements entrusted to Forrest Funeral Home, 1258 Richburg Road, Hattiesburg, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 31, 2019