Clarence "Cal" Wiley
1946 - 2020
Buck Creek Community - Clarence "Cal" Wiley, 74, a longtime resident of the Buck Creek Community, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital, after complications from a stroke. In observance of COVID 19 precautions, a private family service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m, followed by burial in Morriston Cemetery. Bro. Shane Freeman will officiate the service. Friends are invited to participate in the virtual online service at Moore Funeral Home's Facebook page, or by going to the link in Cal's obituary on their website.

Cal was born, July 14, 1946 in Gadsden, AL, and attended Cordova High School. He was a devoted husband, father, and avid "Alabama Roll Tide Fan". He loved hunting, fishing, camping and family gatherings. Cal was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Petal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Daisy Wiley, Cordova, AL and Vernon and Lucille McDonald, Richton, MS; his son, Cavath Allen Wiley, Corinth, MS; his brothers, Jackie Allen (Fran) Wiley, Cordova, AL; Eddie (Sandi) Ratliff, Jasper, AL; his sister, Betty (Rodney) Russell, Cordova, AL; and nephews, Jason Ratliff, Jasper, AL and Michael D. McDonald, Richton, MS.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Annette Wiley, Richton, MS; a son and daughter, Donald Wiley, Corinth, MS and Marla (Eric) Dutton, Jasper, AL; brothers, Edward (Delora) Ratliff , Cordova, AL, Paul (Brenda) Ratliff, Jasper, AL, Rette (Donna) Ratliff, Corrigan, TX, Vernon David (Terry) McDonald, Richton, MS, George (Nancy) McDonald, Ellisville, MS, Randy (Tammy) McDonald, Picayune, MS; two sisters, Becky (Tom) Wright, Cordova, AL, Carolyn (Paul) Kitzman, Gretna, LA; a Godson, AJ (Cresside) Kitzman, Gretna, LA; 8 grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

The Wiley family would like to extend their gratitude to the ICU staff and doctors at Forrest General Hospital for their attentiveness and compassionate care and to Bro. Shane Freeman and Bro. Craig Cluff, and the many friends and family who prayed diligently and sang over Cal for healing. He is healed and sitting at the feet of Jesus.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
