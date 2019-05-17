Services
Professional Funeral Services Inc
1449 N Claiborne Ave
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 948-7447
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Abundant Life Tabernacle
1701 Franklin Ave
New Orleans, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Abundant Life Tabernacle
1701 Franklin Ave
New Orleans, LA
Claude "Baby Ray" Hayes Sr.

Jefferson, LA - Claude Lee" Baby Ray" Hayes Sr., age 78, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson, LA. A native of Hattiesburg, MS, and lifelong resident of New Orleans East. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 36 years, Pacific Rail, and Union Pacific Combined. Claude leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 54 years, Dessye Gilmore Hayes, 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00AM, at Abundant Life Tabernacle, 1701 Franklin Ave, NOLA. Officiant, Rev. Olivia Burkett Ph.D. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Private

Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 17, 2019
