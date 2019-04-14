|
Claudie Long
McLaurin - Claudie Long, 77, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence in McLaurin. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in McLaurin Cemetery to follow.
Claudie was a mechanic and owner of the Sportsman Quickstop Bait and Tackle Grocery in Brooklyn. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge and a Mason. He had served his Country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Long; his parents, Joe and Verona Long, Sr.; four brothers, Joe Long, Jr., Huey Long, John Long, Sr., Nathaniel "Bucky" Long; and two sisters, Sue Long Culpepper, and Carol Long Lumpkins.
He is survived by a daughter, April Long (Billy) Beacht of Brunswick, MD; a sister, Emily Long Overman (Dave) of Durham, NC; two grandchildren, Rachel Beacht of Brunswick, MD and Raymond (Randie) Beacht of Biloxi; a special nephew and care-giver, Sampson Long of McLaurin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Claudie will be 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 14, 2019