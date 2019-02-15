|
|
Cordia Smith Efird
Hattiesburg - Cordia Smith Efird, 89, formerly of Hattiesburg, Mississppi and Greenville, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Stoneybrook Memory Care in West Monroe, Louisiana. Mrs. Efird was born July 29, 1929 to Samuel and Lucy Smith in Burlington, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John I. Efird, grandson Nixon Floyd, parents Samuel and Lucy Smith, and brothers Samuel, Howard, James, William, and Calvin. Mrs. Efird is survived by her son Eric Efird and wife Suzanne of Fairhope, Alabama, daughter Elizabeth and husband Nick Floyd of Monroe, Louisiana, two grandchildren Caroline Efird of Fairhope, Alabama and Suzanne Floyd Ketchings and husband Kyle of Jackson, Mississippi, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Efird was a faithful wife and mother, as well as co-owner of Efird's Department Stores located in Petal, Laurel, and Hattiesburg, Mississippi serving as vice-president with responsibility for business operations for the organization. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and the Deet Tatum Sunday School Class for more than 40 years. As a long-time member, she fulfilled many roles at Main Street and enjoyed participating in the daily life of the Church.
Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Mrs. Efird joined her daughter and family in Greenville, North Carolina where she was a member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. She was active in the Dick Douglas Sunday School Class, Hooker Memorial Library Committee, United Methodist Women, Cypress Glen Circle, JOY (Jarvis Older Youth) Club, and served as a volunteer in the church office.
Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 am, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Moore Funeral Services, 805 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, Mississippi followed by a graveside service at Roseland Park Cemetery,1202 West 7th Street, Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Main Street United Methodist Church, 712 North Main Street, Hattiesburg, Mississippi or Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 South Washington Street, Greenville, North Carolina 27858.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 15, 2019