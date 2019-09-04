Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis L. Reed Jr.


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis L. Reed Jr. Obituary
Curtis L. Reed, Jr.

Petal - Curtis L. Reed, Jr. 64, of Petal passed away on September 1, 2019 at MD Anderson in Houston, TX. Services will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Reed was a member, deacon and Sunday school teacher at Macedonia Baptist Church. He was on the board of directors for the Jucan Foundation. He was the owner of Reed Construction, Inc. He enjoyed playing racquet ball, golf, and riding motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Lavon and Lillian Reed, Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Bice Reed; his four children, Heather (Jody) Young, Andrea (David) McAtee, Curt (Dana) Reed, and Quinten (Erin) Williams, all of Petal; ten grandchildren, Josh Young, Jordan Young, Caleb Reed, Josie Young, AnaRose McAtee, Anthony McAtee, Conner Reed, Colton Reed, Helen Williams, and Valorie Williams; his sister, Anita O'Neal of Robersonville, N.C; his brother, Richard (Cheryl) Reed of Chocowinity, N.C; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Jucan Foundation at jucanfoundation.org or to Pickett Strong at Magnolia State Bank.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now