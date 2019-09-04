|
Curtis L. Reed, Jr.
Petal - Curtis L. Reed, Jr. 64, of Petal passed away on September 1, 2019 at MD Anderson in Houston, TX. Services will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Reed was a member, deacon and Sunday school teacher at Macedonia Baptist Church. He was on the board of directors for the Jucan Foundation. He was the owner of Reed Construction, Inc. He enjoyed playing racquet ball, golf, and riding motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Lavon and Lillian Reed, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Bice Reed; his four children, Heather (Jody) Young, Andrea (David) McAtee, Curt (Dana) Reed, and Quinten (Erin) Williams, all of Petal; ten grandchildren, Josh Young, Jordan Young, Caleb Reed, Josie Young, AnaRose McAtee, Anthony McAtee, Conner Reed, Colton Reed, Helen Williams, and Valorie Williams; his sister, Anita O'Neal of Robersonville, N.C; his brother, Richard (Cheryl) Reed of Chocowinity, N.C; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Jucan Foundation at jucanfoundation.org or to Pickett Strong at Magnolia State Bank.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 4, 2019