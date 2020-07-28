Cynthia BooneLumberton - Cynthia Boone, 57, of Lumberton, passed away July 26, 2020 at South Central Regional Hospital in Laurel. She was a loving wife for 38 wonderful years and a full time homemaker, caring for her children, grandchildren and a host of family and friends throughout the years.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Beatrice Singley. She is survived by her loving husband, David Boone of Lumberton; two sons, Johnnie Boone (Candice) of Wiggins and Aaron Boone of Lumberton; four beautiful grandchildren, Nathan, Katelyn, Anthony and Mercy, who were absolutely her pride, joy and happiness; her parents, Leonard and Helen Lee of Lumberton; siblings, Melanie Smith, Angela McGill, Len Lee, and T.J. Lee (Tara) all of Lumberton.Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial to follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.