Cynthia Boone
1963 - 2020
Cynthia Boone

Lumberton - Cynthia Boone, 57, of Lumberton, passed away July 26, 2020 at South Central Regional Hospital in Laurel. She was a loving wife for 38 wonderful years and a full time homemaker, caring for her children, grandchildren and a host of family and friends throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Beatrice Singley. She is survived by her loving husband, David Boone of Lumberton; two sons, Johnnie Boone (Candice) of Wiggins and Aaron Boone of Lumberton; four beautiful grandchildren, Nathan, Katelyn, Anthony and Mercy, who were absolutely her pride, joy and happiness; her parents, Leonard and Helen Lee of Lumberton; siblings, Melanie Smith, Angela McGill, Len Lee, and T.J. Lee (Tara) all of Lumberton.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial to follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service - Wiggins Location
1115 West College Avenue
Wiggins, MS 39577
601-928-4522
