Rev. D. Elton BrownRidgeland, MS - Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel, MS for Rev. D. Elton Brown, 92, of Ridgeland, MS, who passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home.Rev. Brown was born on September 22, 1927 in Choctaw County, AL and grew up in Hebron, MS. He attended Jones Junior College, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and finished his degree at Millsaps College in 1950. He was a veteran of the United States Army during World War II in post occupation Japan.He married Juliette Tanner in 1951 and went to Emory University where he earned his Masters Degree at the Chandler School of Theology. He served charges in the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church from 1953-1989 in Sandersville, Chunky, Pachuta, Natchez-Lovely Lane, Raymond, Purvis, Jackson- West Park, Jackson Conference Council of Ministries, Wiggins, Natchez-Jefferson Street and retired in Purvis, MS where he was from 1989-2016. He then moved to Ridgeland, to the Waterford, to be near his daughters.Rev. Brown was one of twenty-eight Methodist ministers who signed the "Born of Convictions" Statement on January 2, 1963 that claimed the teachings of Jesus permit no discrimination because of race, color or creed, expressed support of public schools and opposed communism. He lived his convictions and was a beloved pastor, mentor, family man and friend. He loved his large garden and shared its benefits with all. He also loved fishing and camping with his family.He was preceded in death by his wife, Juliette "Jett" Tanner Brown; his parents, Olin Fred "OF" and Virginia Gunn Brown; half-brothers, Duval McIlwain (Annyce) and Charles McIlwain (Edith); half-sister, Lila Rhea McIlwain Jefcoat (Roy) and a brother, O. Fred Brown, Jr.Rev. Brown is survived by his three daughters, Thais Walden (Jim), Becky Chambers (Alan) and Mary Virginia Brown Dungan; five grandchildren, Maegan Jones (Brian), Shelley Lucier (Chris), Kimberly Mardis (Scott), Chrissy Chambers Kam (Bria) and Edward E. Tonore and three great-grandchildren, Payton and Caden Jones and Gage Mardis.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Stillwater Church 619 Highland Colony PKWY #219 Ridgeland, MS 39157 or to the The ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter11725 Industriplex Blvd., Suite 3 - Baton Rouge, LA 70809-5190.