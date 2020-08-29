1/1
Dale Marie Hill
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Dale Marie Hill

Hattiesburg - Dale Marie Hill, 68, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Hill was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church. She was an Office Administrator at the University of Southern Mississippi for 16 years, before retiring in 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Autry and Bernice Green.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Jimmy Hill of Hattiesburg; two sons, Chris (Mandy) Hill of Laurel and Scott (Emily) Hill of Greenwood, S.C.; one sister, Ann Broughton of Vancleave; one brother, Wayne Green of Vancleave; six grandchildren, Jackson Hill and Andrew Hill, both of Laurel; Lucy Hill, Amos Hill, Nora Hill, and Owen Hill, all of Greenwood, S.C.; and a host of nieces and nephews.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service - Hattiesburg
805 Hardy Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
601-544-2141
