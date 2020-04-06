Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas Richard "Richie" James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dallas Richard "Richie" James Obituary
Dallas Richard "Richie" James

Hattiesburg, MS - Dallas Richard "Richie" James, Jr., 79, of Hattiesburg, passed away on April 5, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital. He was born on February 14, 1941, to Dallas James, Sr., and Sarah (Rose) James. Mr. James was retired from Petro Nissan and was a member of Dixie United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jennifer Rose James; children, Leah Anne Rollins (Robert) of Hattiesburg, MS, Russ Hendley (Jean) of Hattiesburg, MS, Mollie James-Vickery (Scott) of Hackensack, NJ, Rev. Dr. Ricky James (Megan) of Ridgeland, MS; one brother, Jerry W. James (Liz) of Hattiesburg, MS. He was beloved "Papa" to 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Dixie United Methodist Church Cemetery.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Edwards St. Fellowship Center and .
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dallas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -