Dallas Richard "Richie" James
Hattiesburg, MS - Dallas Richard "Richie" James, Jr., 79, of Hattiesburg, passed away on April 5, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital. He was born on February 14, 1941, to Dallas James, Sr., and Sarah (Rose) James. Mr. James was retired from Petro Nissan and was a member of Dixie United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jennifer Rose James; children, Leah Anne Rollins (Robert) of Hattiesburg, MS, Russ Hendley (Jean) of Hattiesburg, MS, Mollie James-Vickery (Scott) of Hackensack, NJ, Rev. Dr. Ricky James (Megan) of Ridgeland, MS; one brother, Jerry W. James (Liz) of Hattiesburg, MS. He was beloved "Papa" to 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Dixie United Methodist Church Cemetery.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Edwards St. Fellowship Center and .
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020