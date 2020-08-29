Damon Odell Davenport, Sr.Hattiesburg - Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, September 2nd, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Eatonville, MS, for Mr. Damon Odell Davenport, age 88, of Hattiesburg who died Friday, August 28th, 2020, at his residence.Burial will be in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Eatonville, MS, with a reception to follow at McLaurin Community Center.Mr. Davenport was a carpenter, an avid fisherman and a lifetime member of Sportsman's Lake in McLaurin.He was a member of the Baptist faith.Mr. Davenport is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mattie Davenport; his wife, Frances Marie Powell; two sons, Rodney Davenport and Damon Odell (Buddy) Davenport, Jr.; two daughters, Beverly Davenport and Stacey Carter; three sisters and three brothers.He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Davenport Stewart (Jeff) of Vancleave, MS, and Dorothy Slade of Hattiesburg; three brothers, Roy Davenport of Coffeville, MS, Ray Davenport (Georgia) of Long Beach, MS, and Mitchell Davenport (Gayle) of Lumberton, MS; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.