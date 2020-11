Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dana's life story with friends and family

Share Dana's life story with friends and family

Dana Marie Darby



Hattiesburg - Dana Marie Darby age 57 from Hattiesburg, MS died on November 8, 2020 at her home. Grave side service is November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at South Hill Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS. Visitation 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the grave site. Young's Funeral Home in charge.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store