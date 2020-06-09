Daniel A. BroomeOak Grove - Services for Mr. Daniel A. Broome, age 63, of Hattiesburg, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at West Black Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. J.T. Farve and Bro. Brent King officiating. Burial will follow in the Grantham Cemetery.Mr. Broome was a member of Hayden Creek Baptist Church in Sumrall and was the owner of Daniel Broome Construction for many years. He was a charter member of the Central Lamar Volunteer Fire Department.He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Faye Wade Broome; his father, Aaron Broome; his sister, Marsha Broome Penton, and his grandparents, W. F. and Maude Stuart and Hulon and Viola Broom.He is survived by his son, Brandon Wade Broome; his mother, Nora Faye Broome, of Hattiesburg; his brothers, Seborn (Sandra) Broome and Tim Broome of Sumrall, and David Broome of Hattiesburg; his sisters, Rita (Greg) Buxton, Sandra Ratliff, Glenda (Kelly) Rutland all of Hattiesburg, and Paula (Brad) Harrison of Ellisville; his brother in law, Gerald Penton of Sumrall, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends.He will truly be missed by all.Visitation for Mr. Broome will be held from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at West Black Creek Missionary Baptist Church.