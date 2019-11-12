Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Cranford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Cranford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Cranford

Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Court Street United Methodist Church for Mr. Daniel Cranford, 82, of Hattiesburg, MS (formerly of Seminary).

He died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.

Mr. Cranford was a self-employed CPA, a member of the Gideon's International, and a member of Court Street United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Cranford.

He is survived by two daughters, Danelle Dees (Walter) of Pass Christian, MS and Donna Craft (Scott) of Seminary, MS; one sister, Margie Shuler of Allen, TX; six grandchildren, Chip Brommer, Amanda Brommer, Chloe Craft, Chelsey Craft, Erin Dees and Colin Dees; one great grandchild, Marley Brommer.

Memorials may be made to the Gideon's International.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM Sunday at Court Street United Methodist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -