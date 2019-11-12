|
|
Daniel Cranford
Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Court Street United Methodist Church for Mr. Daniel Cranford, 82, of Hattiesburg, MS (formerly of Seminary).
He died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
Mr. Cranford was a self-employed CPA, a member of the Gideon's International, and a member of Court Street United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Cranford.
He is survived by two daughters, Danelle Dees (Walter) of Pass Christian, MS and Donna Craft (Scott) of Seminary, MS; one sister, Margie Shuler of Allen, TX; six grandchildren, Chip Brommer, Amanda Brommer, Chloe Craft, Chelsey Craft, Erin Dees and Colin Dees; one great grandchild, Marley Brommer.
Memorials may be made to the Gideon's International.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM Sunday at Court Street United Methodist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019