Daniel Edward SuggsPurvis - Daniel Edward Suggs, 44, of Purvis, passed away on July 2, 2020. He was born May 31, 1976, in Louisiana, to Wesley and Elizabeth Suggs.Daniel is preceded in death by his father, Wesley Suggs. He is survived by his wife, Christelle D. Suggs, his mother; Elizabeth Suggs; two brothers: William and Steven Suggs; and two nephews: Xander and Wesley Suggs.