David Allen Watts
Hattiesburg - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia for David Allen Watts, 85, of Hattiesburg, who passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Interment will be at Improve Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Ed Steele, Bro. Greg Medenwald, and Bro. Darel Daniels will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Hathorn Funeral Home.
Mr. Watts was employed by York Development for many years.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Stanley William Watts, Sr. & Maudie Ralph Watts; three Brothers, Henry Watts, Harvey Watts, Stanley William Watts, Jr.; and two Sisters, Mary Watts Broome, Ida Mae Watts Breeland.
He is survived by his Wife of 64 years, Bernice Watts; one Daughter, Deedra Watts; two Sons, Stanley Allen Watts (Carla), Chancie David Watts; one Sister, Minnie Ruth Stringer; seven Grandchildren, Elijah Allen Watts (Brandy), Reuben Cody Watts, Sara Carlie Watts, Allison Lane Watts, Leah Cameron Watts, Anna Elizabeth Watts, Samantha Joyce Watts; and two Great Grandchildren, Avery Alexis Watts, Brooks Allen Watts.
Pallbearers will be Elijah Allen Watts, Brooks Allen Watts, Henry Vernon Watts, Dr. Donald Townsend, Dr. Lewis Neese, Carey Williams, and Pete Kendrick.
Reuben Cody Watts will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer.
Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 17, 2019