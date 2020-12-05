David Caveda IIIHattiesburg - Services will be held at 11:30 Wednesday at Hulett Winstead Funeral Home for Mr. David Caveda III, age 80, who died Friday December 4. 2020.Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.Mr. Caveda was a native of Cuba, but a resident of Hattiesburg for forty-two years where he worked as a self-employed contractor.He is survived by his wife, Francisca Caveda of Hattiesburg; one son, David A. Caveda of Hattiesburg; four daughters, Luisa Victoria Austin of Austin, TX, Rebecca Natalia Fronczek of Austin, TX, Amalia del Carmen Sandel of Austin, TX, and Angela Caridad Caveda of Hattiesburg; three brothers, Harold Caveda of Daytona, FL, Daniel Caveda of Columbus, OH, and Philip Caveda of Indianapolis, IN, and five grandchildren, Cory Austin, Adelaide Sandel, Cincinnati Sandel, Laurel Hattaway, and Kennedy Rains.Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 Tuesday at Hulett Winstead Funeral Home.