1/
David Caveda Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Caveda III

Hattiesburg - Services will be held at 11:30 Wednesday at Hulett Winstead Funeral Home for Mr. David Caveda III, age 80, who died Friday December 4. 2020.

Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Caveda was a native of Cuba, but a resident of Hattiesburg for forty-two years where he worked as a self-employed contractor.

He is survived by his wife, Francisca Caveda of Hattiesburg; one son, David A. Caveda of Hattiesburg; four daughters, Luisa Victoria Austin of Austin, TX, Rebecca Natalia Fronczek of Austin, TX, Amalia del Carmen Sandel of Austin, TX, and Angela Caridad Caveda of Hattiesburg; three brothers, Harold Caveda of Daytona, FL, Daniel Caveda of Columbus, OH, and Philip Caveda of Indianapolis, IN, and five grandchildren, Cory Austin, Adelaide Sandel, Cincinnati Sandel, Laurel Hattaway, and Kennedy Rains.

Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 Tuesday at Hulett Winstead Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Hattiesburg American

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved