David George Herrin
Richland - George David Herrin, 85, passed away June 15, 2020. Born November 13, 1934, in Collins, MS, David attended Salem High School and Jones County Community College. He left Collins to join the Army and was stationed in Alaska and Texas.

David had a career in the financial industry. He retired from Financial Services of Mississippi after 20 years. Not being one to just sit around the house, David worked part time as a security guard. Unfortunately, it was his hard work ethic that led to his fatality.

David was preceded in death by: parents, Ray and Mildred Herrin and son, Mike.

Survivors include: daughter, Tara of Birmingham; nieces, Donna Allen and Paula McCullough both of Denham Springs, LA; and nephew, Randy Herrin and wife Kymberly also of Denham Springs, LA.

David was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of Richland where his memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on June 27th. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Burial of the cremains will be at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Collins, MS at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Richland.




Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
