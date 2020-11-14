David Henderson OwensHattiesburg, MS - David Henderson Owens, his friends called him Dave, 38 of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, went to be with Lord November 11, 2020.An early memory of David is Brenda asking him, questions from the Catechism for Young Children " Who made you?" and he quickly answered, "God." She would then asked the next question, "What else did God make?", and in that tender voice he replied, " God made all things", and before Brenda could ask the third question David was ready with his answer, "For His own Glory."Whether you called him David, Dave, or Super Dave those that loved him shared these memories: " Dave was the "go to guy". If you needed a helping hand, hunting or fishing advice, you didn't have to ask twice. He was always ready for the next hunting trip or fishing adventure, "and there was always an adventure". He wasn't just an outdoor guy, he could cook a Sunday dinner better than Paula Deen. He had any recipe you may need. He could lift your spirits, and always make you laugh. He was a listening ear when you just needed to talk. You could trust him to help you work through any problem. Relationships were important, and you never stood in second place. David was loyal to a fault. He had a larger than life heart, and his smile was beautiful. It reflected in his eyes. Dave's ability to remember the small things that brought joy to your life was intriguing, and uncanny. He gave 110% to everything, and especially, to those he loved. Hazel and Rowan called him lovingly, DaDa. The day of a dove hunt with Hazel, you could hear her say, "I am daddy's girl, and I'm a country red neck, just like my daddy".Proverbs 18:24 "there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother." Dave was loved like our brother.Dave graduated Hattiesburg High school in 2001. During his high school years, he served on staff of Abbie Rogers Civitan Camp. He attended Mississippi State and graduated from University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in Speech Communications. Dave served on the board of Coastal Conservation Association. He was a deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church.David is survived by his parents, Brenda and Gene Owens, his daughter Hazel, and his fiancee Adrienne Pylant.The Memorial Service honoring David Henderson Owens will be November 19 at Westminister Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM. The internment will be at 11:30 at Westminister's Columburiam. Visitation outside to follow. Please wear a mask, and practice social distancing.Memorial can be made to Westminister Presbyterian Church, 115 N 25th Avenue, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39401