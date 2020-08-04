1/
David L. Flynt
1967 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. David L. Flynt

Hattiesburg - Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Oak Grove for Mr. David Lawrence Flynt, age 53, who passed from this life August 3, 2020. Bro. Joe King will officiate with burial in the Coaltown Cemetery in Purvis.

David worked for over 30 years in the sign maintenance business as the owner of HI-LITE. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Hattiesburg, and a 1986 graduate of Oak Grove High School. He enjoyed collecting and working on classic cars, riding motorcycles, and helping all of God's creatures.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly M. Craven of Oak Grove; Parents, Larry Wilson and O. Elaine Bilbo Flynt of Oak Grove; sisters, Lori (Denton) Plumlee and Julie (Sean) Little; nieces and nephews, Rhyan Plumlee, John Rhys Plumlee, Reese Plumlee, Logan Little, Luke Little and Zach Little, and his pups, Shadow, Rocky, Cricket and Starbuck.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, D.C. and Emily Bilbo of Purvis and Charlie and Maudie Flynt of Columbia.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Oak Grove.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Hattiesburg
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Hattiesburg
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Hattiesburg
6842 U. S. Highway 98 West
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
601-268-2241
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Jones Funeral Home
August 4, 2020
I will always remember David having a kind soul and a great sense of humor. Rest in peace my friend.
SCOTT STROMEYER
Friend
August 4, 2020
I am forever grateful for you and your friendship.
Condolences and deepest sympathy to the families.
Leah Till
Friend
