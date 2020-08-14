David Maxwell "Max" Pace
Hattiesburg, MS - David Maxwell "Max" Pace died Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Max loved his friends and had many of them. He had about 2900 on Facebook and posted something nearly every day.
He was a page for Judge Dicky McKenzie in the State Legislature and an Eagle Scout. Max was State Vice President of Deca while in high school and a member of Phi Kappa fraternity. He was a graduate of the class of 1977 and attended U.S.M.
He is survived by his mother, Jimmie Pace; two brothers, Dr. Mike Pace and Steve Pace; three children, Brittany Nicholson (Jay), Tom Pace, and Cruise Pace; one grandson, Eli Pace; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Max had a Japanese Akita dog and the loved each other to death. Belle is still looking for Max.
Visitation will be held at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.