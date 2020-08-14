David Maxwell "Max" PaceHattiesburg, MS - David Maxwell "Max" Pace died Sunday, August 2, 2020.Max loved his friends and had many of them. He had about 2900 on Facebook and posted something nearly every day.He was a page for Judge Dicky McKenzie in the State Legislature and an Eagle Scout. Max was State Vice President of Deca while in high school and a member of Phi Kappa fraternity. He was a graduate of the class of 1977 and attended U.S.M.He is survived by his mother, Jimmie Pace; two brothers, Dr. Mike Pace and Steve Pace; three children, Brittany Nicholson (Jay), Tom Pace, and Cruise Pace; one grandson, Eli Pace; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Max had a Japanese Akita dog and the loved each other to death. Belle is still looking for Max.Visitation will be held at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.