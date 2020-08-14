1/1
David Maxwell "Max" Pace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Maxwell "Max" Pace

Hattiesburg, MS - David Maxwell "Max" Pace died Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Max loved his friends and had many of them. He had about 2900 on Facebook and posted something nearly every day.

He was a page for Judge Dicky McKenzie in the State Legislature and an Eagle Scout. Max was State Vice President of Deca while in high school and a member of Phi Kappa fraternity. He was a graduate of the class of 1977 and attended U.S.M.

He is survived by his mother, Jimmie Pace; two brothers, Dr. Mike Pace and Steve Pace; three children, Brittany Nicholson (Jay), Tom Pace, and Cruise Pace; one grandson, Eli Pace; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Max had a Japanese Akita dog and the loved each other to death. Belle is still looking for Max.

Visitation will be held at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved